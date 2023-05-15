Nelson breaks century-old heat record

Sunday’s temperature was the hottest the city has been since 1912

Temperatures in Nelson will hover around 30 C throughout the week, according to Environment Canada. Photo: Tyler Harper

Calling it hot in the West Kootenay right now would be a historic understatement.

Nelson broke a 111-year-old record Sunday when Environment Canada registered a temperature of 29.9 C for the city area. The previous record was 29.4 C, which was set in 1912.

Nelson wasn’t the only West Kootenay community to feel the heat. Nakusp’s temperature also hit 29.9 C, breaking the previous mark of 28.1 C set in 1993.

The hottest community in Canada on Sunday was Lytton, B.C., which hit 36 C. The coldest was Eureka, Nunavut, at -19 C.

The hot weather is forecast to continue throughout the week. Environment Canada says Nelson will hover around 30 C through at least Sunday.

