The Needles Ferry and Highway 6 are closed to the public in order to keep evacuation routes open for those who are being ordered to leave due to wildfires. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed due to wildfire

Public not permitted in order to keep routes clear for wildfire evacuees

A major route is closed to tourists and commercial traffic to allow evacuees to safely leave due to a wildfire.

Highway east of Cherryville and the Needles Ferry are closed to the public.

Westbound traffic leaving the ferry is free to travel to Cherryville and beyond. Eastbound traffic is closed to the public but open for property owners and residents on the west shore of the ferry.

An evacuation alert has been issued due to the 2,300 hectare Keefer Lake fire east of Cherryville.

Upwards of 170 people in Fauquier have been ordered to leave due to the Octopus Creek fire.

