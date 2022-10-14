Grand Forks City Hall. Photo: Kathleen Saylors

Nearly 350 ballots cast during advanced voting in the Grand Forks 2022 election

With tomorrow’s general voting day looming, Grand Forks Gazette has confirmed that just shy of 350 ballots have already been cast in the community through advanced voting earlier this month.

Chief election officer Theresa Lenardon said that 296 ballots were cast on Oct. 5, during the single day of advanced voting locally. The next day, a mobile voting station went to retirement and assisted living facilities where a further 51 votes were tallied.

Because the city has a population of less than 5,000, there is no legislative requirement to hold more than one advanced voting day. Larger communities in B.C. hold as upwards of three days.

Voting opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 15).

Full election coverage can be read here.

