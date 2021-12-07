A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nearly 300 still in the dark in flood-ravaged Merritt area as BC Hydro works to restore power

City was evacuated on Nov. 15 when heavy rains led to river overflowing

Nearly 300 customers are still without power near Merritt as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

In a Monday afternoon update, BC Hydro said that crews had restored power to 80 customers in the interior, 42 of whom were in the flood ravaged community of Merritt.

That city was evacuated on Nov. 15 due to floodwaters from the Coldwater River, which also rendered the wastewater plant inoperable.

Since then, some residents have been able to return home to assess the damage done to their properties, but officials have said the recovery efforts will take some time.

BC Hydro said that all Merritt customers who still don’t have power will need to have an electrical contractor inspect their appliances and any other equipment before their home can be reconnected to power.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public

Just Posted

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
City of Castlegar submits GPS landing procedure for West Kootenay Regional Airport to regulator for approval

Zincton Mountain Resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. The road shown south of the tenure is Highway 31A between New Denver and Kaslo. Photo: Brent Harley and Associates
Online survey shows range of support for Zincton ski development

Six-year-old Finley Kamigochi sits on Santa’s lap outside the Kettle River Museum Saturday, Dec. 4. Photo courtesy of Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue
Santa stops for museum visit with Midway children

Dr. Rachel Holt at a Dec. 1 video press conference on old growth forests held by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. Photo: Video screenshot, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy