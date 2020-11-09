NDP Roly Russell receives nearly half of Boundary-Similkameen votes

Final vote counts from the B.C. provincial election are in

BC NDP candidate Roly Russell received 49.85 per cent of total votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding in the 2020 B.C. provincial election. Russell will take over the position of MLA previously held by Liberal Linda Larson. (Laurie Tritschler photo)

The final vote count from the B.C. provincial election is in, and projected winner NDP’s Roly Russell took the majority of votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Russell received 10,500 votes, giving him 49.85 per cent of all votes in the riding.

The NDP candidate was able to pull off the victory in a riding previously held by the Liberal Party.

Final counting (for BC) is on! It's a jittery day (maybe all that coffee given GA & PA news doesn't help!) … but I'm excited to hear as results come in later today & tomorrow. And sending good vibes north to Harwinder Sandhu! @harwinderndp20 https://t.co/x8uEKP5vkv — Roly Russell for Boundary-Similkameen (@rr4mla) November 6, 2020

Petra Veintimilla of the BC Liberal Party garnered 7,735 votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding, giving her 36.72 per cent of the vote. It was Veintimilla’s first year running for MLA. She took over the candidacy from Linda Larson, who has retired from serving as MLA.

Darryl Seres of the B.C. Conservatives brought in 2,354 votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding, giving him 11.18 per cent of the total vote.

Lastly, Wexit BC candidate Arlyn Greig — who was fired by her party prior to the election — received 474 votes, despite Wexit BC retracting their endorsement of Greig.

A total of 21,063 votes were counted in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

