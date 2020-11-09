BC NDP candidate Roly Russell received 49.85 per cent of total votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding in the 2020 B.C. provincial election. Russell will take over the position of MLA previously held by Liberal Linda Larson. (Laurie Tritschler photo)

BC NDP candidate Roly Russell received 49.85 per cent of total votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding in the 2020 B.C. provincial election. Russell will take over the position of MLA previously held by Liberal Linda Larson. (Laurie Tritschler photo)

NDP Roly Russell receives nearly half of Boundary-Similkameen votes

Final vote counts from the B.C. provincial election are in

The final vote count from the B.C. provincial election is in, and projected winner NDP’s Roly Russell took the majority of votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Russell received 10,500 votes, giving him 49.85 per cent of all votes in the riding.

The NDP candidate was able to pull off the victory in a riding previously held by the Liberal Party.

READ MORE: B.C. Votes 2020: NDP Roly Russell elected as new MLA in Boundary-Similkameen

Petra Veintimilla of the BC Liberal Party garnered 7,735 votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding, giving her 36.72 per cent of the vote. It was Veintimilla’s first year running for MLA. She took over the candidacy from Linda Larson, who has retired from serving as MLA.

Darryl Seres of the B.C. Conservatives brought in 2,354 votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding, giving him 11.18 per cent of the total vote.

Lastly, Wexit BC candidate Arlyn Greig — who was fired by her party prior to the election — received 474 votes, despite Wexit BC retracting their endorsement of Greig.

A total of 21,063 votes were counted in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

READ MORE: Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicselection

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CERB, extra hours and bottle returns: supporting overseas family during the pandemic
Next story
Interior Health launches online lab booking

Just Posted

BC NDP candidate Roly Russell received 49.85 per cent of total votes in the Boundary-Similkameen riding in the 2020 B.C. provincial election. Russell will take over the position of MLA previously held by Liberal Linda Larson. (Laurie Tritschler photo)
NDP Roly Russell receives nearly half of Boundary-Similkameen votes

Final vote counts from the B.C. provincial election are in

Sunday morning’s fires at 9175 Granby Rd. (Nov. 8) contained materials which cannot be burned under the Environmental Management Act, including metal, rubber and plastics. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue responds to fifth fire at Granby Road property in less than a week

Department investigators have ruled the four previous fires “suspicious”

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

A UBC study says community forest organizations need more funding to prepare for wildfires. Photo: Phil McLachlan
Support for community forests seen as key to wildfire prevention efforts

A new report calls for more funding, resources

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

Most Read