NDP MLAs get behind proposed park expansions

Expansions would add to parks in the Christina Lake area, according to province

Park-goers enjoy a summer day on the shore of Christina Lake. Photo: BC Parks

Victoria hopes to add to provincial parks in Christina Lake, according to a joint announcement by area MLAs.

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, joined fellow New Democrats Brittney Anderson (Nelson-Creston) and Katrine Conroy (Kootenay West) Thursday, Feb. 10, to promote park expansions in their ridings. The proposed expansions would leave residents and tourists “(more) options for places to play and help us protect sensitive ecosystems like Kokanee spawning streams,” Russell said.

The expansions, set out in amendments to the Protected Areas of British Columbia Act, would add 20 hectares (ha) to Gladstone Park north of Christina Lake and three ha of foreshore to Christina Lake Park, according to a government press release.

Similar expansions are proposed for Kootenay Lake Park between Nelson and Castlegar, Valhalla Park between Slocan and New Denver and the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Park between Nakusp and Skookumchuck.

If successful, the expansions would add more campsites while enhancing provincial efforts to preserve area wildlife.

BC ParksEnvironment