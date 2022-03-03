Joshua and Erralyn Joseph celebrate during a prize presentation ceremony at Casino Nanaimo on Thursday, March 3, when they were handed a cheque for more than $2.1 million after Erralyn hit the jackpot on one of the casino’s slot machines. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo woman wins $2.1 million playing casino slots

Jackpot one of richest slot machine wins in B.C. history

A boat for her husband and a holiday in the tropics are in the near future for a woman who won $2.1 million playing the slots at Casino Nanaimo.

Erralyn Joseph, a Snuneymuxw First Nation band councillor, was playing the casino’s Wheel of Fortunes Exotic Far East slot machine with her husband Joshua on Feb. 23, and was down to one of her last plays of the night when she hit the jackpot worth $2,129,071.

“It was one of the most significant wins that we’ve had in B.C. history on a slot machine,” said Garth Pieper, B.C. Lottery Corporation director of casino operations.

The jackpot was a progressive jackpot tallied up by slot machines linked across Canada.

Joseph, who said she’s still “up in the clouds,” was presented with the winnings at a ceremony held at Casino Nanaimo on Thursday, March 3.

“It’s been unreal,” Joseph said. “It’s mind-blowing. You never think of this moment in your life and here we are. You go out and buy a lottery ticket and think I’m going to win it and you don’t win it, but here we are. I’m so grateful.”

Joseph said she wants to take all 27 members of her family to the Bahamas or Mexico, buy a boat for her husband and is considering support for local lacrosse.

For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

