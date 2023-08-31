Nanaimo woman wakes up to find drunken stranger passed out on her couch

Nanaimo RCMP were called to a scene in which a “grossly intoxicated man” was found asleep on a couch in a south Nanaimo townhouse on Aug. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Nanaimo woman “got the fright of her life” when she found an unknown drunk man passed out on her living room couch this week.

Police were called to a townhouse complex in Nanaimo’s south end at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release, after a woman awoke to find a 22-year-old man inside her home. Upon arrival, police “found a grossly intoxicated man who appeared to be passed out,” the press release stated.

“The officers attempted to speak with the individual but due to his impaired state, he could barely recall his own name,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

The man was subsequently taken to cells at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment to sober up. The woman stated she had forgotten to lock her doors, there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was missing.

Police surmised that the man “simply wandered into the wrong townhouse” and the woman did not wish to press further charges.

“This appears to have been an alcohol-fuelled case of mistaken identity. Having said that, it was certainly a wake-up call for the homeowner and a great reminder for everyone to ensure all exterior doors and windows are locked before retiring for the evening,” O’Brien said.

