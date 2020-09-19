“Nacho” the cat, pictured in the bathroom sink at his Grand Forks home, came home full of forest litter after his repeat wilderness caper last week. (Submitted by Shannon Atchison)

“Nacho” the cat back at Grand Forks home after second 5-day prowl in a month

Feline’s GPS collar foiled by area wildfire smoke

“Nacho” the cat is back with his Grand Forks family after another five-day stint somewhere in the surrounding wilds, his second in less than a month.

READ MORE: Missing cat back at Grand Forks home after 5 days in the wind

“Nacho” at his Grand Forks home Sunday, Aug. 30, five days after he was reported missing. (Facebook/Shannon Atchison)

The orange tabby was caught on mom Shannon Atchison’s home surveillance slinking into his cat door at 2 o’clock Friday morning, Sept. 18.

“I don’t know where he keeps going,” said Atchison.

Nacho has been wearing his GPS tracking collar since he came home from his last adventure a little over two weeks ago.

But Atchison said she wasn’t able to pick up a signal through the wildfire smoke then blanketing the city. By the time skies had cleared enough to draw a bead on Nacho’s location, his collar had run out of batteries.

Wherever he’d gotten off to, his fur was “full of burrs and spear grass seeds” when she caught up to him later Friday morning.

Atchison hasn’t let Nacho out of the house as of Saturday evening, Sept. 19.

The feline has responded by parking himself at the door, meowing incessantly to be let out despite repeated hand outs of cat treats.

He lives with four dogs who enjoy chasing him around his city home near the intersection of Birch and Kenmore.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CatsGrand ForksPetsPets & PeoplePets and People

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mayor Taylor to ask Grand Forks council to develop Bare Ass Beach

Just Posted

Mayor Taylor to ask Grand Forks council to develop Bare Ass Beach

Taylor says making the beach more accessible to public will discourage future trespassers

Grand Forks demonstrators call for sustainable logging across the Boundary

Protest was one of many across British Columbia Friday, Sept.17

Grand Forks residents suing province, logging companies on behalf of 2018 flood victims

Lawsuit alleges B.C’s forest ministry and logging companies contributed significantly to devastating freshet

Two men killed in Hwy 3 collision west of Castlegar

The single-vehicle incident happened Thursday morning

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

Grand Forks demonstrators call for sustainable logging across the Boundary

Protest was one of many across British Columbia Friday, Sept.17

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read

  • “Nacho” the cat back at Grand Forks home after second 5-day prowl in a month

    Feline’s GPS collar foiled by area wildfire smoke