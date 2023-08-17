Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Residents of the capital of the Northwest Territories and two neighbouring First Nation communities have been ordered to evacuate by Friday because of an encroaching wildfire. B.C. is preparing to accept hospital and care home wildfire evacuees from the N.W.T. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Residents of the capital of the Northwest Territories and two neighbouring First Nation communities have been ordered to evacuate by Friday because of an encroaching wildfire. B.C. is preparing to accept hospital and care home wildfire evacuees from the N.W.T. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

N.W.T. sending 55 hospital patients, care home residents to B.C.

They are set to arrive through Vancouver International Airport

B.C. is preparing to help hospital and care home evacuees from the Northwest Territories.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Thursday (Aug. 17) during the latest B.C. wildfire and drought update that 55 hospital patients and care home residents will be arriving at Vancouver International Airport from the Northwest Territories.

“This situation is extremely dynamic,” explained Ma, adding that there is a potential for more to come.

The majority of evacuees will be going to Alberta or Saskatchewan, but Ma said B.C. is assuring the N.W.T. that they will be there for support.

READ MORE: Authorities warn of ‘difficult days’ ahead as new fires expected to sweep across B.C.

It comes as the Government of Northwest Territories ordered Yellowknife be evacuated by Friday at noon.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson said that evacuees were ordered to evacuate by plane or by road by Friday, the territorial government is working closely with the airline company for the people evacuated by air. He said the reason for the order was to allow enough time for the city to evacuate safely while roads are still safe to do so.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls urgent ministers’ meeting as fire forces Yellowknife evacuation

READ MORE: ‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

More to come.

– With files from Kaicheng Xin

