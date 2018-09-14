MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

MyHealthPortal team member John Remesz helps enrol a patient. The MyHealthPortal service has now expanded to include a new mobile app and additional clinical reports. Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health’s MyHealthPortal tool continues to expand.

MyHealthPortal provides patients with 24-hour secure online access to their Interior Health lab results, medical imaging reports, visit history, and certain appointment details and instructions.

A new mobile app is now available for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store or GooglePlay Store.

The app offers the same level of secure access to an individual’s personal health information with easy-to-read graphs for lab results.

In addition to the app, the online tool has now expanded to include additional clinical reports from physicians, nurse practitioners, and midwives such as cardiac and other outpatient reports, discharge summaries and neurodiagnostics.

“The addition of an easy-to-use app and newly available clinical content are the latest developments as we continue to grow this service. It is great to see the extent that this technology has been embraced by patients across Interior Health—it demonstrates the public’s desire for timely, secure access to their personal health information, and our commitment to delivering this information,” said Interior Health board chair Doug Cochrane.

The app is already receiving positive feedback from early users involved in a trial. “The app is great! It is easy to use and all the information I need is right at my fingertips,” said one user. “As a diabetic I like being able to track my A1C (blood glucose measurement) results, and I find the graph feature helpful to watch trends.”

Access for mature minors aged 12-18 years old is also available following this service expansion.

While those under 11 years old will not be provided access to a MyHealthPortal account, proxy access may be granted to their parent or legal guardian.

MyHealthPortal is an example of Interior Health’s leadership in building on technology to enhance patient care. More than 56,000 people have enrolled since MyHealthPortal’s launch in June 2016—an average of more than 2,000 new users per month, with enrolment steadily increasing.

Those who wish to enrol simply need to have their email address added to their patient record at an Interior Health hospital or health centre. Once their email has been added to their chart, patients can go to www.interiorhealth.ca to complete and submit the online Request to Enrol form.

For more information about MyHealthPortal, email the MyHealthPortal team or visit www.interiorhealth.ca.

