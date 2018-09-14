Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

A man charged in the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen appeared briefly in a Vancouver courtroom today as dozens of supporters of the girl’s family watched from the gallery or protested outside.

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court, only glancing momentarily at the crowd gathered in the room.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 12 so that Ali’s lawyer, Daniel Markovitz, could review the Crown’s evidence.

The lawyer declined comment outside court.

Ali was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shen, whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017.

Police say Ali is a Syrian national who moved to Burnaby as a refugee 17 months ago and is a permanent resident of Canada with no prior criminal history.

None of the allegations against Ali have been proven in court.

The Canadian Press

