Murder in rural B.C. town is unsolved after five years

Thomas Feeney was found dead in his Rossland home on June 5, 2014

It’s been five years and the murder of a Rossland senior remains unsolved.

On June 5, 2014, 75-year-old Thomas Feeney was found deceased in his home on Feeney Road, in what Mounties have reported as a violent homicide during a robbery.

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit (SED MCU) announced on Wednesday that they are renewing the call for information.

“Today marks the five-year anniversary of that tragic day,” stated Cpl. Tim Russell.

“The South East District Major Crimes Unit continues to pursue leads in the ongoing investigation and are aware of the significance this date has for Tom Feeney’s family and the community of Rossland.”

A number of items were stolen from Mr. Feeney’s residence at the time of the homicide and have not been recovered.

Five firearms were missing from the residence including one described as a unique weapon with an octagon-shaped barrel and distinctive firing mechanism; a 40-inch Emerson LCD television; a Barnett Panzer crossbow; and .45 calibre ammunition reloading equipment.

Police are asking anyone who may have information in relation to the stolen items to call their local detachment.

The RCMP encourages anyone with information about this case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1.877.987.8477 or Crime Stoppers 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

Cause of death is being withheld pending the course of a future trial, however preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation led police to believe that this was a random incident or a crime of opportunity against the victim.

Thomas Feeney was born and raised in Rossland.

He was a father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved to hunt and fish and enjoy the outdoors. His family immigrated from Ireland and made Rossland and the surrounding area their home for generations.


