Murder charge laid against man in Kootenay National Park homicide

A second degree murder charge has been approved against a man who was identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the case of a woman found dead on a highway in Kootenay National Park last week.

Philip Toner, has been charged in an Alberta court for his alleged role in the death of Brenda Ware, 35, who was found on Highway 93 northeast of Radium on May 6.

Toner, 41, appeared in a Kelowna courtroom on Wednesday, where he was remanded for seven days to facilitate a transfer back to Alberta, where the murder is alleged to have occurred, according to an RCMP media release.

“Although a charge has now been laid in relation to this complex, inter-provincial criminal investigation, the investigation is still very much active and ongoing at this time, we continue to share Toner’s photo in an effort to advance the investigation,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Toner was located in Lake Country on May 11 and RCMP are asking the public for information from anyone who may have provided or offered a ride to anyone hitch-hiking between Columbia Valley and the Okanagan.

“We renew our previous public plea for information, and ask that anyone who may have had contact with Philip Toner between May 4 and May 11, in either British Columbia or Alberta, to come forward immediately.”

RCMP put out the call for public information in locating Toner, who was identified by police as a ‘person of interest’ on Monday, May 10. Police alleged that Toner and Ware were known to each other, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.

