‘Multiple gunshot victims’ in Texas after suspects shoot at random people

One or possibly two suspects hijacked a postal vehicle before shooting multiple people

Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in central Texas after one or more suspects opened fire.

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said Saturday that one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle. Authorities in Odesa, Texas, say the other shooter is believed to be driving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

Police in Odesa, say one or possibly two suspects hijacked the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lock-down. There have been no reports of fatalities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

More to come.

The Associated Press

