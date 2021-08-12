Mt. Baldy residents who came back home must now stay away

The Nk’Mip Wildfire (pictured burning near Osoyoos late last month) is now burning over 17,000 hectares in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. Photo courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service

Mt. Baldy evacuees are being told they can’t make short visits to their homes until Monday, Aug. 16, at the earliest.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary on Thursday, Aug. 12, granted short home visits to 10 full-time residents whose properties are threatened by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire,

The RDKB is suspending further visits due to a bump in wildfire activity, Corporate Officer Anitra Winje said in an email late Thursday afternoon. Strong winds and hotter temperatures are meanwhile forecasted for the area, suggesting that wildfire conditions may worsen through the weekend, Winje explained.

The district will reevaluate the situation on Monday, she said.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 123 properties across the West Boundary’s Area E, with another 34 still on evacuation alert. These addresses are listed at the RDKB’s Emergency Website.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire was burning an estimated 17,472 hectares as of Thursday evening, according to Winje. The RDKB declared a state of emergency over the West Boundary on July 20, by which point the fire had reached the regional district’s western border.

West Boundary Ranchers who need access to their livestock are asked to either call the RDKB’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 250-368-7037, or email the centre at em@rdkb.com.

