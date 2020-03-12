MP Richard Cannings in self-isolation after attending Toronto mining conference

He is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau taking similar precautions

MP Richard Cannings is in self-isolation after attending a Toronto mining conference with 25,000 others. (File)

Member of Parliament and NDP critic for Natural Resources, Richard Cannings, will remain in self-isolation until cleared by health officials.

The South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP attended a large mining conference in Toronto with over 25,000 others, one of which tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

In a release he explained he is, “taking the advice of health officials” and is working from his Ottawa apartment in self-isolation.

“I’ve taken these precautions out of an abundance of caution after attending a large mining convention in Toronto on March 1,” he said.

“There were over 25,000 people at that conference, and I learned on March 11 that one of those attendees had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I was tested that same day and will stay in self-isolation until I get the test results back and am cleared by health officials.”

Cannings is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau that are taking similar precautions including self-isolation, after attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention.

READ MORE: POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus