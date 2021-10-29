Richard Cannings is in the lead to return as NDP MP as the mail-in ballots wait to be counted for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Richard Cannings is in the lead to return as NDP MP as the mail-in ballots wait to be counted for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

MP Cannings appointed to 4 critic roles

Cannings will cover a variety of issues

MP Richard Cannings for the South Okanagan West Kootenay will be serving in four critic positions.

The announcment of the critic positions for the NDP was made on Friday.

Cannings will be handling the roles of critic for Emergency Preparedness (Climate Change Resilience) and Small Business and Tourism and will serve as deputy critic for Innovation, Science and Industry and for Natural Resources.

READ MORE: MP Cannings signs pledge for green action at Penticton climate change rally

“Canadians can count on this group of New Democrats to fight for them and their families. We have a lot of diversity, talent and depth on this team,” said Singh in the release announcing the appointments.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Federal Politics

Previous story
NHL not disciplining Winnipeg Jets GM in connection with Blackhawks scandal
Next story
Abbotsford dairy farm has licence suspended amid allegations of animal abuse

Just Posted

(L-R) Les Folles Jambettes’ Marlene Shenstone, Vanessa Reyes-Golding, Darwin Leslie and his mom Sarah will be on hand to perform their latest set at Mar’s Maze Friday, Oct. 29. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Halloween maze to feature thrilling dance performance

Richard Cannings is in the lead to return as NDP MP as the mail-in ballots wait to be counted for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
MP Cannings appointed to 4 critic roles

(L-R) Ken Cruickshank, President of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059, pins the year’s first poppy onto Mayor Brian Taylor. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
First poppies pinned in Grand Forks, Greenwood

The B.C. Government has introduced Bill 26, dissolving Jumbo Mountain Resort Municipality.
Ktunaxa First Nation pleased with the dissolution of Jumbo Resort Municipality