Mounties investigate large outdoor gathering in West Boundary

Police reported seeing around 200 people camping in Rock Creek over the long weekend

An RCMP investigation has identified a Boundary individual suspected of organizing a large outdoor gathering over the long weekend.

Midway RCMP saw “upwards of 200 persons camping on Crown land” near Rock Creek’s Hulme Creek Road on Saturday, May 22, according to a news release by Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. Mounties reportedly saw campers mingling in small groups outside tents, which he said didn’t violate COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Investigating officers ticketed three people at the scene under the Emergency Programs Act. Each person was fined $230 for allegedly attending a social gathering that violated public health orders.

READ MORE: Road blocks to enforce B.C. COVID restrictions on recreational travel out of health authority

READ MORE: Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

The unnamed organizer will not be fined, O’Donaghey continued. Midway RCMP has instead decided to take “an educational approach” involving a conflict resolution process between the organizer and “others directly involved.”

B.C. campgrounds had agreed to refuse reservations from people travelling beyond their respective health areas. Police meanwhile conducted roadblocks at various checkpoints across the province in a bid to clamp down on non-essential travel across health areas.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked British Columbians in mid-April not to plan vacations until after the May long weekend.

Midway RCMP’s detachment commander, Cpl. Phil Peters, was unavailable for comment Thursday, May 27.

— With files from Tom Fletcher

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRCMP