Glen Park in Coquitlam. (RCMP)

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Coquitlam RCMP have identified a suspect in a string of alleged connected sexual assaults in a city park in the past few months.

Since announcing the investigation into the sexual assaults earlier this week, the number has grown to seven that allegedly took place between November and January.

The assaults all targeted adult women who were touched or hit by a suspect who then ran away.

On Thursday, Mounties said plainclothes officer have pinpointed a suspect that was previously unknown to police.

Citing privacy concerns, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said police could not name the person.

Mountie said they are working with the B.C. Prosecution Service and community partners to determine next steps, although “it is currently unknown if that will be criminal charges or something else.”

Systems are in place to ensure that the area of Glen Park will stay safe,” police said in a news release.

McLaughlin warned the public “that it’s not helpful to draw conclusions about motive without all the facts.”

READ MORE: After four sex assaults linked, RCMP ask women not to walk alone in Coquitlam park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Just Posted

RCMP seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine at Grand Forks motel

One man arrested, released in anticipation of spring court date

West Kootenay-Boundary hospital board elects new chair, begins budget talks

The next board meeting is slated for March 25 in Castlegar

Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

A retail store has applied for approval to operate and a growing facility is readying for inspection

Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times

Kootenay Family Place holding workshop Feb. 1

West Kootenay snowpack nearing record levels

High snowpack can mean a greater risk of flooding in spring, say forecasters

Canada’s Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Most Read