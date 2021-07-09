Mounties close to identifying man found dead near Beaverdell

The man’s death is being handed over to the BC Coroners Service, says Midway RCMP

Mounties believe they have identified a man found dead near Beaverdell last month.

Midway RCMP’s Cpl. Phil Peters said human remains were found in a burnt-out car on an area logging road on June 20. The remains of a dog were also found in the car.

Kelowna RCMP’s major crimes unit has ruled out any suspicion of criminality, while the cause of the fire is still unknown. The car is registered to a 36-year-old Vancouver Island man believed to be the deceased, Peters said.

Peters said the man’s family has been notified, adding that Mounties are hoping to confirm his identity using DNA recovered at the scene. The cause of the man’s death is undetermined, pending an investigation by the BC Coroners Service, Peters said.

The car fire was put out by the Beaverdell Fire Department, whose volunteer members were called back to the scene days later, when they put out a smouldering stump.

