Mounties arrest Grand Forks suspects after Highway 3 pursuit

Cpl. Phil Peters said the incident stemmed from a police roadblock near Midway last week

Mounties arrested two Grand Forks suspects after they allegedly fled from police last Thursday, March 18.

Midway RCMP officers arrested the pair, a 40-year-old man on 24-hour house arrest and a his 65-year-old mother, after Cpl. Phil Peters said the man blew through a police roadblock on Highway 3, near Midway.

Officers spotted the man, known to be prohibited from driving, travelling in a red Ford Mustang. The man refused to pull over for Mounties, who chose to follow the Mustang at a safe distance after the suspect sped away.

The female suspect then swerved her car in front of a police cruiser that tried to pass her on the highway, apparently in a bid to block their pursuit of the Mustang, according to Cpl. Peters.

Mounties arrested the woman, since released, on the side of the highway, west of Midway. Peters said Midway RCMP is recommending Crown charges against her for dangerous operation of a vehicle and assaulting a police officer.

Midway RCMP later arrested the man at his mother’s Grand Forks address. Police are recommending Crown charges against him for three alleged breaches of his release order and for allegedly driving on a prohibited licence.

The suspect is being held in custody pending his appearance at Grand Forks provincial court on Tuesday, April. 6.

