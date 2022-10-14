MOU signed with province to replace Hard View Lodge shelter in Grand Forks

The B.C. government and city of Grand Forks are one step closer to replacing the Hard View Lodge shelter, which is set to close in March 2023.

In a statement Friday (Oct, 14), the province said city officials and BC Housing signed a memorandum of understanding which formalizes a commitment to working together to find a new location to develop housing.

This marks one of the last action items for outgoing Mayor Brian Taylor, who chose not to seek re-election ahead of tomorrow’s municipal election.

Taylor said in a statement that he believes the mutually agreeable strategy will help solve the housing crunch in the community.

The shelter, located at 2320 78th Ave., is operating under a temporary-use permit and is set to close by March 31, 2023.

As part of the MOU, city officials will propose municipally owned properties or other sites that may be suitable for a new shelter or supportive housing building for BC Housing’s consideration. BC Housing will then evaluate the proposed sites and handle all aspects of designing, building and securing funding for the project.

Earlier this year, the city looked to purchase a property on 2nd Street from BC Housing, after the agency determined it would not be building a supportive housing facility there. The Crown corporation said it will look to follow through with the sale to the city for future development use, as part of the MOU.

In the announcement, both the city and BC Housing said its agreed that there are better locations in the community for a shelter or supportive housing project than the 7382-2nd St. and 2320-78th Ave. sites.

