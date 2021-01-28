Motorists taken to hospital after 3-car pile up on Hwy. 3, east of Grand Forks

First responders said two cars were involved in an accident, which damaged a third car

This Nissan Rogue lost its right rear tire in Thursday’s car crash (Jan. 28) on Hwy. 3, between Grand Forks and Christina Lake. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Multiple people to were taken to hospital Thursday evening, Jan. 28, after a three-way car crash on Hwy. 3, between Grand Forks and Christina Lake.

Grand Forks and Christina Lake firefighters were called to the scene at the intersection of Gilpin Forest Service Road, 11 kilometres east of Grand Forks, shortly before 4 p.m., Grand Forks Fire Chief George Seigler told The Gazette. Christina Lake Fire Chief Joe Geary said a late model Nissan SUV and a sedan had been involved in a crash which left the SUV in the ditch along the westbound lane, with the sedan coming to a stop around 200 feet to the east.

Seigler said an approaching SUV sustained minor damage, apparently after swerving to avoid the first accident.

Four passengers were attended by arriving paramedic crews, some of whom were later taken to Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital by ambulance. Grand Forks RCMP and Yellowhead Rail and Bridge also attended the scene, Seigler said.

The Gazette will continue to update this story as more details become available.

