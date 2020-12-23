Motorist unhurt after car hits roadside pole east of Grand Forks

The single occupant of a smashed up sedan, second from left, walked away without serious injury after the car hit a utility pole on Highway 3 Wednesday morning, Dec. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A motorist walked away without serious injuries after his car hit a utility pole on Highway 3 east of Grand Forks Wednesday, Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Motorist survives vehicle rollover on Highway 3 outside Grand Forks

There was no one else in the car when it struck the pole, later assessed by Fortis BC, some time before 11:15 a.m., Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief George Seigler told The Gazette.

The stretch of highway between the crash and the nearest intersection at Whitehall Road was dry and bare of ice, Seigler said.

A search of the vehicle by volunteer firefighters showed now leaks or hazards.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentGrand Forksmotor vehicle crash