The single occupant of a smashed up sedan, second from left, walked away without serious injury after the car hit a utility pole on Highway 3 Wednesday morning, Dec. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The single occupant of a smashed up sedan, second from left, walked away without serious injury after the car hit a utility pole on Highway 3 Wednesday morning, Dec. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Motorist unhurt after car hits roadside pole east of Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said road conditions were good

A motorist walked away without serious injuries after his car hit a utility pole on Highway 3 east of Grand Forks Wednesday, Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Motorist survives vehicle rollover on Highway 3 outside Grand Forks

There was no one else in the car when it struck the pole, later assessed by Fortis BC, some time before 11:15 a.m., Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief George Seigler told The Gazette.

The stretch of highway between the crash and the nearest intersection at Whitehall Road was dry and bare of ice, Seigler said.

A search of the vehicle by volunteer firefighters showed now leaks or hazards.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentGrand Forksmotor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm
Next story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Just Posted

The organizer of a rally held in Castlegar is facing a $2300 fine. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar rally organizer fined under provincial health order

A 58-year-old Winlaw woman was issued a $2,300 violation ticket for organizing the event

The single occupant of a smashed up sedan, second from left, walked away without serious injury after the car hit a utility pole on Highway 3 Wednesday morning, Dec. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Motorist unhurt after car hits roadside pole east of Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said road conditions were good

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms have created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

The remains of a Toyota SUV that flipped over Highway 3 early Sunday, Dec. 20. The single occupant, described only as a man, survived. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue
Motorist survives vehicle rollover on Highway 3 outside Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the man was ejected from his SUV

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

The Twin Rivers Community Choir singing a COVID parody of Tiny Bubbles. Image: Twin River’s Community Choir YouTube
RDCK director commissions COVID parody music video

Castlegar’s Twin Rivers Community Choir sings about keeping safe from COVID

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read