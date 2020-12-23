Motorist unhurt after car hits roadside pole east of Grand Forks

A motorist walked away without serious injuries after his car hit a utility pole on Highway 3 east of Grand Forks Wednesday, Dec. 23.
There was no one else in the car when it struck the pole, later assessed by Fortis BC, some time before 11:15 a.m., Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief George Seigler told The Gazette.
The stretch of highway between the crash and the nearest intersection at Whitehall Road was dry and bare of ice, Seigler said.
A search of the vehicle by volunteer firefighters showed now leaks or hazards.
