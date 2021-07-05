Motorist air-lifted after in single-vehicle collision near Westbridge

A BC Ambulance helicopter waits to take off with a badly injured motorist Saturday, July 3. Photo: Submitted

Midway RCMP have finished an investigation into a roadside collision that saw a motorist flown to hospital on Saturday, July 3. Mounties won’t be recommending criminal charges, according to Cst. Cody Staples, who qualified that heat exhaustion could have been a contributing factor.

READ MORE: Injured motorist airlifted to hospital after Highway 3 crash near Grand Forks

READ MORE: Midway Fire and Rescue called out to two fires in one day

Staples said the motorist, a 47-year-old woman from Kelowna, was in stable collision at the city’s General Hospital as of Monday, July 5.

Her single vehicle left the roadway roughly five kilometres up Christian Valley Road, near Westbridge. The car hit two trees, tearing off much of the vehicle’s roof and blowing out its front windshield. She was conscious and alert when volunteer firefighters arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m, Midway Fire and Rescue Chief Michael Daloise said.

Firefighters had to cut away tree limbs and then use the jaws of life to free the motorist from her vehicle. Arriving BC Ambulance paramedics gave first aid and then called in a medical evacuation by helicopter.

The motorist suffered deep cuts and bone fractures to her left arm and face, Cst. Staples said.

Firefighters remained on-scene to make sure no sparks were given off when the wrecked car was towed away.

Fire Chief Daloise is thanking bystanders who helped the injured motorist. He is meanwhile reminding the public to pull over for emergency vehicles with their lights and sirens on.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersRCMP