Motorist gets 3-month driving suspension after Hwy 33 collision totals RV

Midway RCMP suspect the driver had been drinking before the collision

A Yellow Head Road and Bridge worker looks over a ruined RV on Highway 33, roughly between Beaverdell and Westbridge Tuesday, Oct. 13. Photo: Submitted

A suspected drunk driver was given a 90-day suspension after a single-vehicle collision that destroyed an RV on a West Boundary highway Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to Midway RCMP.

Cpl. Phil Peters said the driver, a 70-year-old Surrey man, smelled of liquor when Mounties met him at around 4 p.m., his truck parked on Highway 33, roughly halfway between Beaverdell and Westbridge.

READ MORE: Driver blames ‘Jesus sign’ after Highway 3 collision

READ MORE: Midway RCMP arrest suspects in Rock Creek property crime

“The pickup wasn’t damaged, but the RV it was hauling was absolutely obliterated,” Peters said.

An on-scene picture shows the RV upside-down in a ditch along the northbound lane, with the vehicle’s wheeled trailer left firmly on the highway. No one saw what happened, and Peters said there was no one else in the truck, apart from the driver’s dog.

The driver then told police that the RV left the road after he’d swerved suddenly to avoid hitting a deer.

Mounties confiscated the man’s driver’s licence at the scene after Peters said he failed to produce a breathalyzer sample. The man was then given a three-months driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act and later taken to a friend’s home in Westbridge.

His truck will be impounded in Rock Creek for one month, Peters added.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

drunk drivingRCMP