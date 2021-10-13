Motorist gets 3-month driving suspension after Hwy 33 collision totals RV

A suspected drunk driver was given a 90-day suspension after a single-vehicle collision that destroyed an RV on a West Boundary highway Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to Midway RCMP.
Cpl. Phil Peters said the driver, a 70-year-old Surrey man, smelled of liquor when Mounties met him at around 4 p.m., his truck parked on Highway 33, roughly halfway between Beaverdell and Westbridge.
“The pickup wasn’t damaged, but the RV it was hauling was absolutely obliterated,” Peters said.
An on-scene picture shows the RV upside-down in a ditch along the northbound lane, with the vehicle’s wheeled trailer left firmly on the highway. No one saw what happened, and Peters said there was no one else in the truck, apart from the driver’s dog.
The driver then told police that the RV left the road after he’d swerved suddenly to avoid hitting a deer.
Mounties confiscated the man’s driver’s licence at the scene after Peters said he failed to produce a breathalyzer sample. The man was then given a three-months driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act and later taken to a friend’s home in Westbridge.
His truck will be impounded in Rock Creek for one month, Peters added.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.