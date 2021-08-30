Midway RCMP said the rider of this motorcycle was badly hurt after he and the bike “cartwheeled” off Highway 33 Saturday evening, Aug. 28. Photo: Submitted

Motorcyclist badly hurt in West Boundary collision

Speed was likely a factor, according to Midway RCMP

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in the West Boundary Saturday evening, Aug. 28.

The motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man from Calgary, Alta, was riding north on Highway 33 when at around 7:30 p.m., his bike failed to navigate a right-hand turn approximately 2.5 kilometres past Beaverdell, narrowly avoiding an on-coming pickup truck in the process, according to Midway RCMP.

Cpl. Phil Peters said the bike left the highway, “cartwheeling in the air” before the machine and its rider landed hard in a roadside ditch.

The pickup driver, since cleared of any wrongdoing, then pulled over and phoned 911, Peters said. The motorcyclist was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital by BC Ambulance.

The motorcycle rider, still in hospital when the Times went to press Monday, Aug. 30, had been wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Peters said Mounties don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved, but noted speed may have been a factor.

Peters said a Motor Vehicle Act charge was pending against the motorcyclist, who allegedly crossed a double-yellow line on the highway.

 

