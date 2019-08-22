Motorcycle rider airlifted to Kelowna after Grand Forks crash

The rider’s family confirmed that he is recovering from broken wrists and a concussion

UPDATE – Aug. 22, 4:30 p.m.

A motorcyclist involved in an accident late Thursday morning in Grand Forks has been airlifted to hospital in Kelowna where he is recovering from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash, his family confirmed with the Gazette.

Grand Forks resident Jeff Holitzki was first taken to the Boundary Hospital after he reportedly swerved to avoid a vehicle on Central Ave. and 6th Street in Grand Forks, shortly after 11 a.m.

Witnesses say that Holitzki was cut off by a driver turning left onto Central Avenue. He then crashed into a lamp post, knocking the light off the top and sending it crashing to the ground as well.

Police said that the motorcycle rider was injured but breathing when taken away from the scene by ambulance. Thursday afternoon, his family confirmed that Holitzki sustained broken wrists and a concussion as a result of the accident.

Police told the Gazette that a driver of a vehicle – that witnesses said may have cut Holitzki off – did not notice the accident in their rear-view mirror at first, but stopped and spoke with police later when they were travelling back through the scene of the crash.