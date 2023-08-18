Most of the downtown dike trails have opened for the public to explore. Facebook photo

Most of the downtown dike trails have opened for the public to explore. Facebook photo

Most of Grand Forks’ downtown dike trails open to public

New system part of ongoing flood mitigation improvements

The majority of the city’s downtown dike trails have been opened for people to explore the urban landscape.

People can walk the trails from Granby River Dental to about the 2nd Street bridge, as well as a section that connects the Spray Park parking lot to the main City Park loop, according to a post on the City of Grand Forks Facebook page.

In addition, 5th Street will be opened for angle parking south of the campground entrance with a turnaround area at the section near the Kettle River.

Areas of City Park between 4th Street and 5th streets will remain closed pending the installation of the new playground sometime this fall. Irrigation, topsoil placement and seeding will follow the installation.

The dike trail from 2nd Street to 4th Street will be opened in the coming months once safety railings are installed where needed. Once drought conditions improve, topsoil will be placed and grass planted along the sides of the dike starting in the fall.

B.C. Floods 2021

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Exponentially worse’: Homes ablaze in West Kelowna, after devastating night
Next story
‘Ghost town’: thousands continue to flee Yellowknife as wildfires loom

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

The health and stability of the lake shore are crucial to the survival of kokanee salmon. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.C. hydro companies, feds accused of ignoring kokanee salmon in Kootenays

Kootenay Boundary Regional Firefighters brought a blaze near Rossland under control last night. Photo: contributed by KBRFR
Kootenay Boundary firefighters called to suspicious Rossland fire

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation