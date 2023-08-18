Most of Grand Forks’ downtown dike trails open to public

Most of the downtown dike trails have opened for the public to explore. Facebook photo

The majority of the city’s downtown dike trails have been opened for people to explore the urban landscape.

People can walk the trails from Granby River Dental to about the 2nd Street bridge, as well as a section that connects the Spray Park parking lot to the main City Park loop, according to a post on the City of Grand Forks Facebook page.

In addition, 5th Street will be opened for angle parking south of the campground entrance with a turnaround area at the section near the Kettle River.

Areas of City Park between 4th Street and 5th streets will remain closed pending the installation of the new playground sometime this fall. Irrigation, topsoil placement and seeding will follow the installation.

The dike trail from 2nd Street to 4th Street will be opened in the coming months once safety railings are installed where needed. Once drought conditions improve, topsoil will be placed and grass planted along the sides of the dike starting in the fall.

B.C. Floods 2021