A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 1, 2014. The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them. The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Most Canadian households will get more than they pay from carbon tax: PBO

Alberta will receive more than it loses, the report says

The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them.

The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax.

The report says the rebates provided by the federal government to most households in Canada will exceed the amount those same households will have paid in carbon tax.

In the case of Alberta, which has been ground-zero for opposition to the federal carbon tax, the report says every household will receive more in annual rebates from Ottawa than it pays.

However, the report adds that finding does not take into account the province’s own regulations for high-intensity emitters.

The PBO report also says Ottawa will end up raising about $100 million in this fiscal year in additional GST because of the added cost on products from carbon pricing, a figure that will triple by 2022-23.

READ MORE: ‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says
Next story
New coronavirus has infected more than 20,600 globally

Just Posted

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Highway 3 closed at Paulson Bridge Saturday afternoon

Road will be closed between Castlegar and Christina Lake from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

RDKB gets grant for composting facility overhaul

Expansion makes space for food waste from industry, commercial enterprise and Greenwood residents

RCMP seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine at Grand Forks motel

One man arrested, released in anticipation of spring court date

West Kootenay-Boundary hospital board elects new chair, begins budget talks

The next board meeting is slated for March 25 in Castlegar

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

B.C. trans activist’s human rights complaints deferred until $6K paid to beauty salons

Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her

Story of fatal misadventure emerging from B.C. river search for missing men

Two dead, another missing after torrential rains swell Sooke River on southern Vancouver Island

Most Read