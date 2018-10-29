Wes Graham, Mike Daybell, Rob Morrison and Brock Lilico are pictured after Morrison won the Kootenay-Columbia Conservative Party of Canada nomination on Saturday.

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

Conservatives in the federal Kootenay-Columbia riding have nominated Rob Morrison to represent the party in the general election next October.

Morrison, a former RCMP officer and diplomat with the federal government, was the successful candidate in a race that included Wendy Booth and Dale Shudra, both from the Columbia Valley.

“It was a lot of hard work and at the end of the day, it was a team effort,” said Morrison. “All the people helping me out in my camp — it’s just so exciting that after a year and a half of visiting almost every community in our riding and getting support from the smallest area like Yahk and the biggest centres like Cranbrook — it was almost hard to believe.”

The nomination vote was held over the last five days in Nelson, Creston, Invermere, Sparwood and Cranbrook.

“It was extremely close, and everybody gave it their best shot and I was just very fortunate that my supporters came through with the votes,” said Morrison.

Morrison credited the grassroots nature of his campaign and travelling to many regional communities large and small for giving him an edge in the race.

“We want to take action, we want results but we don’t want to promise everything; we just want to get out there and represent our people with our concerns here. I think that’s what resonated with everyone and as a result, I think that’s where the support came from.”

The nomination race included challenges from Wendy Booth, a former director with the Regional District of East Kootenay and president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, and Dale Shudra, a businessman who was recently acclaimed to Radium Hot Springs council.

Morrison said issues raised by constituents on the campaign trail included immigration, proposed changes to firearms legislation, fiscal responsibility and public safety.

With the general election a year away, Morrison says he will remain on the campaign trail.

“We have such a large territory to cover,” said Morrison. “It’s really important for me to get out and get my face out there and get some recognition, visibilty and start talking to people in the communities so we can move forward in a unified team effort to get our voters out.”

Previous story
Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum
Next story
People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

History: Reflections on B.C. Greyhound history

Tom Lymbery reflects on a lifetime of using Greyhound in advance of the company’s last trip.

Planned Fortis outage in rural Grand Forks Friday

The outage is scheduled to last under three hours.

City crews repave Grand Forks street following Tiger Dam anchor removal

The road cannot be patched after removing the anchors.

Grand Forks trails resurfacing project now underway

The club is cleaning up the excess brush.

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Most Read