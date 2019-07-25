(File photo)

More than 37,000 kids now immunized against measles after B.C.’s catch-up program

The government’s program to get more children vaccinated stemmed from an outbreak earlier this year

Health officials administered a total of 29,000 doses of the measles vaccine to kids and teens under the B.C. government’s catch-up program.

Combined with a review of health records, the immunizations mean an additional 37,500 children are now fully protected from the highly contagious virus, the health ministry said Thursday. The number is expected to rise as more records come in.

READ MORE: B.C. looking into vaccination registry due to measles outbreak

The province launched the program in April, following an earlier outbreak of measles that stemmed from a group of French-language schools in Vancouver that led to public warnings and dozens of people getting infected.

Public health officials held clinics in schools and the community throughout B.C. to immunize kids from kindergarten to Grade 12 who either had never gotten the measles vaccine or who may not have received both recommended doses.

As of July 1, the government now also requires parents to submit their child’s vaccination records if they attend public school, so that in the event of another outbreak, officials can alert families whose children are not properly immunized and help them find a clinic if needed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’
Next story
‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Grand Forks fire chief won’t be returning to work

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

A quick guide to applying to affordable housing in Grand Forks

BC Housing and Boundary Family Services answered applicants’ questions on Wednesday night

Mountie boss asks RDCK directors to go to bat for them at UBCM

Inspector Tim Olmstead is lobbying for local support for increased funding for staff

Cold front moves through West Kootenay, bringing wind, rain, and lightning

But this is actually more normal summer weather, says forecaster

Border Bruins extend coach’s contract

Coach John Clewlow credited the community support for his success in his first year in charge

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Most Read