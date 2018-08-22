More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

There were 134 overdose deaths due to illicit drug overdoses in July, as the latest data from the BC Coroners Service show how volatile the opioid crisis can be.

The deaths mark a 12-per-cent increase over the same month last year, and a 25-per-cent uptick from June.

It equates to four deaths per day in the entire month.

The highest numbers of deaths – seven – fell in July’s income assistance week, compared to any other month this year.

The three cities to see the most deaths were Vancouver, with 231 so far this year, Surrey with 125, and 56 in Victoria.

More to come.

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that's an average of four deaths per day

