More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in Southeast Fire Centre as of 1p.m. on Wednesday.

As of noon (Pacific time) on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, Category 2 open fires will once again be permitted throughout the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

At the same time, Category 3 open fires will once again be permitted in the Columbia, Arrow, Kootenay Lake, Invermere and Cranbrook fire zones. Category 3 fires remain prohibited in the Boundary Fire Zone.

Category 2 burning allows one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares. The use of the following items will also be allowed: fireworks, burn barrels, flying lanterns and exploding binary targets.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking people to take the following precautions with any permitted outdoor burning:

* Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

* Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

* Create a fuel break around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the dirt.

* Never leave a fire unattended.

* Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before you leave the area for any length of time.