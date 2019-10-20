Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd.is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A large recall of raw beef and veal products continued to expand this week with Canada’s food watchdog issuing safety warnings about dozens of items sold at restaurants and retail outlets including Walmart and the gourmet food chain Pusateri’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

Whole Foods is the latest grocery chain affected by a recall of hundreds of beef and veal products across Canada due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more than 50 beef products sold at the chain to the list of 800-plus recalled items.

Potentially contaminated products were also sold at Walmart, Pusateri’s and other retailers across Canada.

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7 contamination in some beef and veal products sold by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. and St. Ann’s Foods Inc. since late September.

That’s when the CFIA suspended the food safety licence for the slaughterhouse and processing plants, which are both in Toronto.

The agency says there haven’t been any reported illnesses associated with the products, but symptoms of sickness can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for some raw beef products imported from Canada that are linked to the growing beef and veal product recall.

The USDA says the products were distributed to institutions and retailers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

READ MORE: Food watchdog expands warning of possible E. coli

The Canadian Press

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

