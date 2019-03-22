Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass

The incident happened Friday morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory

A Catholic priest has been stabbed as he was celebrating mass this morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory.

Montreal police say a 911 call was placed at around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the landmark church, a male suspect was already detained by security guards.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the victim suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was taken to hospital.

The suspect will be questioned by police this morning.

READ MORE: Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

The diocese of Montreal identified the injured priest as Rev. Claude Grou, the Oratory’s rector.

According to police, Grou was celebrating mass when a man suddenly approached him and attacked him with a knife.

READ MORE: Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains
Next story
China chemical plant blast kills 47, injures hundreds more

Just Posted

RED resort announces new ski lift

Topping lift will add new ski area to resort, reduce bottleneck on Motherload chair

Paramedics union raises alarm over spike in out-of-service ambulances

Staffing shortages affecting service levels in Kootenays

Kim Johnson retires from rec department

Johnson had worked at Grand Forks Recreation Department for 25 years

COLUMN: 2018 second-largest on record for food bank

Boundary Community Food Bank added 109 new clients last year

Local students raise salmon in new program

The program typically runs from December to June

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Cheetahs will not prosper in Creston: Permit rejected for two big cats

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

The company says it will spend $300 million at its plant in Orion Township

Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported: lawyer

The Crown has asked that Sidhu serve 10 years in prison

China chemical plant blast kills 47, injures hundreds more

This is one of China’s worst industrial accidents in recent years

Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass

The incident happened Friday morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory

Organic Matters tea recalled across B.C. due to Salmonella

Recall for OM tea products is B.C. wide, possibly national.

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Most Read