Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Christina Lake

The Interior Health Authority (IH) is offering a drop-in vaccine clinic next week for Christina Lake residents who’ve not had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jabs will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Welcome Centre at 1675 Kimura Rd., IH announced Friday, June 21. No appointments are necessary.

Residents can “walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” provided they live or work in the community and are 12 or over.

The clinic will not be providing second doses. IH will reach out to people who’ve been vaccinated when it’s time to book their second shot, the news release stated.

Friday’s announcement comes in the wake of disproportionately higher COVID-cases reported in Southeastern B.C.

Thirty-six per cent of new provincial infections were diagnosed in the Interior Health region, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a news conference Thursday, June 17.

There were four active cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks area as of Saturday, June 12. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

There were four active cases in the Grand Forks local health area (including Christina Lake) as of Saturday, June 12, according to the latest available data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. That number is down from the 11 cases recorded in Grand Forks over the previous week.

Christina Lake residents who can’t make it to Monday’s clinic are asked to register for their first jab at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics, visit IH’s website at news.interiorhealth.ca.

— With files from Michael Rodriguez

