MLAs propose to add Big White to Kelowna electoral ridings

Kelowna’s three MLAs say that there has been plenty of positive feedback from the community to add a fourth electoral riding – and are now proposing bringing Big White into the mix.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick said on Tuesday that there has been “overwhelming support” for the addition of a new riding, consisting of a population-dense area of downtown.

The proposed names for the four ridings are Kelowna-South, Kelowna-Centre, Kelowna-North, and West Kelowna.

Letnick said that there has been a “clear message” that Big White should be added into a Kelowna riding, prompting the changing of the proposed boundaries for Kelowna-South to encompass the resort community.

Big White is currently within the Boundary-Similkameen electoral riding.

