MLA Roly Russell says joint funding will make Boundary Creek more resilient to natural disasters

The federal and provincial funding will help communities recover from flooding

The funding will help repair a dike in Boundary Creek. (Photo: Kristie Steele/Gazette file photo)

Greenwood will be receiving $40,950 in federal and provincial funding for the Boundary Creek Emergency Dike Repair Project.

This money will be used to help repair an emergency dike that was damaged by a falling tree on the east side of Boundary Creek.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell said that this funding will help protect people in the region from disasters such as flooding.

“People in this part of the world are intimately aware of the impacts of flooding, and so it’s welcome news when we can invest in our critical infrastructure to make it even stronger and more resilient. It’s great to see this funding for the Boundary Creek Emergency Dike Repair along with other flood mitigation projects across the province.”

The provincial and federal governments have announced more than $29.5 million in joint funding to reduce and mitigate disasters such as flooding and slide events.

This funding will go to 11 communities in B.C.

B.C. Floods 2021News