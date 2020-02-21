“It is no wonder it is difficult to get good people to step up for government positions at any level.” - MLA Linda Larson

MLA Larson deals with abuse and threats

Oliver office has a buzz-in system, and panic buttons

A caller to the office of Boundary Similkameen MLA Linda Larson gets an unexpected reality check if required to leave a message.

That is – those who serve the public face abuse.

After a greeting and recitation of open hours the recording states:

“We do not return calls of a threatening nature or calls that use foul language.”

In an interview Larson – who will retire before the next election – said “it is no wonder it is difficult to get good people to step up for government positions at any level.”

For security, Larson’s office in Oliver is always locked, and anyone seeking admittance is buzzed in.

“We are pretty good at judging who is waiting. We also have panic buttons in all our offices linked to the police,” she said. “We do have several repeat offenders who are not allowed into our office at all.”

Larson and members of her team have been threatened, and those incidents are referred to RCMP and the legislative security office in Victoria.

She recognizes that some people who contact her suffer from addiction and mental health issues.

“We do try to get them help if we can.”

Related: ‘Two terms is enough’: Boundary-Similkameen MLA says she is retiring

Also, she understands that by the time a constituent reaches out to the MLA, that person may not be happy.

“They are frustrated or upset about something we actually had nothing to do with and they are looking for a place to vent. There are some of those situations every week.”

While those contacts come with the position, Larson has no time for aggressive behaviour.

“I don’t believe our job is to take abuse from constituents for any reason.”

She noted that few people stop to think about how politicians and civil servants are treated.

“Most people don’t care whether government employees are abused by the general public. We seem to be at the bottom of the food chain.”

She recently feared for her safety in Victoria.

“I was confronted by protesters as I tried to get in and out of the legislature. I was yelled at, jostled, had cameras shoved in my face and genuinely was worried that I was going to be physically hurt.”

Related: Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline
Next story
Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Just Posted

Missing Slocan City man found dead

Douglas Morrison went missing in mid-January

School District 51 turns its focus to students’ mental health

‘It’s a shift in our thinking, from what we expect schools to be like and what they are now’

IN PHOTOS: 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby

Fishermen dotted Wilgress Lake for the Boundary Métis Association’s annual event

Grand Forks marches against gender violence

The Grand Forks march was part of 1 Billion Rising, a global movement against gender violence

IN PHOTOS: Boundary Museum opens its doors to families

Sing, drum, learn and fall back in time!

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

MLA Larson deals with abuse and threats

Oliver office has a buzz-in system, and panic buttons

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Shopping cart collector at B.C. Costco awarded $583,000 after getting pinned by car

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when a driver backed into him in the parking lot

Most Read