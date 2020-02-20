Missing Slocan City man found dead

Morrison was found after being missing more than a month. Submitted photo

The search for a missing man Slocan man has ended.

Police say the body of Douglas Morrison was found in the Village of Slocan on Wednesday.

Morrison, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 22 by a neighbor, who last saw him about a week earlier.

A search, which included members from Nakusp Search and Rescue, had turned up nothing.

On Feb. 19, however, RCMP were told a pedestrian had discovered a body down an embankment, near the river bank in the Village of Slocan.

Police say foul play is not suspected in Douglas’ sudden death.

“The BC Coroner’s Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means Morrison came to his unexpected death,” says Nakusp CO Cpl. Jaime Moffat. “The Slocan RCMP wish to extend their thanks to the media, the public and each of the search and rescue teams who volunteered countless hours of their time to assist in the search efforts to locate Douglas.”

No further information is expected to be released on the matter, police say.

missing person