Missing Rossland man located deceased

Trail RCMP do not suspect foul play; the coroner has taken over the investigation

Sunday afternoon (Dec. 12) the Trail RCMP received a report that a hiker had found a deceased man in a makeshift camp on Red Mountain.

Rossland Search and Rescue and Trail RCMP officers met with the hiker to gather further information before hiking in to the location of the body.

A RCMP officer identified the deceased man as Garry Camozzi, 71, of Rossland.

Trail RCMP do not suspect foul play at this time.

The BC Coroners Service is now taking the lead on the investigation.

“I would like to thank Rossland SAR and RCMP members who hiked a lengthy distance into the location and spent hours in the cold temperatures to recover Garry’s body in a respectful and dignified manner,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, shares. “Gary was a unique individual and local Rossland legend. Those who knew him will miss him,” he adds.

“I am confident that the local communities will find a way to commemorate his untamed spirit and contribution to our Kootenay culture.”

