Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

  • Apr. 27, 2018 8:20 a.m.
  • News

Just when they were about to give up hope, Fraser Valley Regional District Parks’ staff received the call they have been waiting for: Justin Beaver has been found. The 20-pound taxidermy beaver had gone missing last week during an interpretive program conducted at the Cheam Lake Wetlands.

READ: Where are you now, Justin Beaver?

“As a longstanding fixture in our educational program, we were optimistic that by sharing the story of Justin’s disappearance he might be returned,” said Christina Vugteveen, manager of regional parks. “We are so grateful to the individual who turned him in. Now, Justin can continue to help us educate school children about the wetlands and the great diversity of creatures that live in them.”

Like all good stories, the case of the missing beaver has a delightful plot twist.

“A very kind couple on Vancouver Island heard about Justin’s disappearance and decided to donate their stuffed beaver to our program,” said Jennifer Kinneman, manager of corporate affairs. “We have named our new addition ‘Sidney’ in honour of his hometown. So not only has Justin returned; he now has a friend.”

