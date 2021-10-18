Minister Eby to visit Grand Forks in November

David Eby, the minister responsible for housing, will join city council at its next regular meeting, Coun. Everett Baker announced at chambers Monday, Oct. 18.

Eby will address council’s questions and concerns around a number of housing options after council meets with the committee of the whole on Monday, Nov. 8, Baker said. The councillor then said he would have preliminary discussions with Eby and local MLA Roly Russell at their Victoria offices next Monday, Oct. 25.

READ MORE: Grand Forks fire dept., RCMP respond to Moto fire

READ MORE: Grand Forks city hall preparing for injunction to clear Moto

Baker was appointed as the city’s liaison between Eby and BC Housing (BCH) last spring, shortly after council voted to keep the homeless shelter at the old Hardy View Lodge running through March 2022. Eby had encouraged council to extend a Temporary Use Permit authorizing BCH to run the shelter under the auspices of the social service provider, Boundary Family Services.

At the same time, Eby promised to work with council and BCH in hopes of developing a permanent housing facility and a year-round shelter on a section of city land long occupied by people experiencing homelessness. The site, infamously known as Moto, has seen a string of recent fires, mostly stemming from campfires that have gotten out of control, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

hr width=”75%”>

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks