Midway Volunteer Fire Department responds to four roadside accidents in three days

Chief Mike Daloise said one of the people involved in the accidents suffered serious injuries

Midway Volunteer Fire Department attended this vehicle roll over between Westbridge and Beaverdell Friday afternoon, Dec. 11. Photo courtesy of Midway Volunteer Fire Department

Midway’s volunteer fire department responded to four call outs involving roadside accidents in the West Boundary last weekend, Fire Chief Mike Daloise told The Times.

Nine members responded to the scene of a roll over between Westbridge and Beaverdell at around 1:30 Friday, Dec. 11. The young male driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was driven to Westbridge by a passing Yellowhead Road and Bridge employee, where the driver called 911. The driver was then attended by Midway RCMP, who sheltered him in a police cruiser until an ambulance arrived.

The man was taken to Kelowna Hospital with suspected broken bones, Daloise said.

Crews had only just returned to Midway’s fire hall when they were called to a roll over on Christian Valley Road at around 3:30 Friday afternoon. A young man’s right-hand drive SUV had landed in a ditch, driver’s side down. The man was able to get himself out of the car and was given First Aid by a nearby logging crew.

The man, who suffered serious puncture wounds to his abdomen, was taken to hospital by an Osoyoos ambulance.

The occupant of this SUV, rolled over on Christian Valley Road, was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday afternoon, Dec. 11. Photo courtesy of Midway Volunteer Fire Department

Crews en-route to a roll over near Beaverdell at around 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. were called off after the driver was able to get out of the car. Three members attended a roll over at around 8 a.m. the next day, this one near Rock Creek, where a vehicle struck a tree at the bottom of a steep embankment. The male occupant was able to free himself from the car, Daloise said.

Daloise thanked his all-volunteer crew. “Four times these people left their families to help people at the side of the road,” he said. The chief asked that people observe yellow ribbons left by first responders at the scene of cleared accidents.

No firefighters were injured over the weekend, Daloise said.

