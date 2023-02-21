The Midway Volunteer Fire Department.

Midway, RDKB get funding for firefighting equipment, training

A couple of organizations in the Kootenay-Boundary region are among more than 110 volunteer and composite fire departments throughout B.C. getting a share of $6.3 million for equipment and training to bolster firefighting response.

The village of Midway is in line for $30,000 in approved funding for equipment acquisition, while the Kootenay-Boundary Regional District is getting $119,320.37 for training and equipment.

The grants are coming via the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund , which is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects “that strengthen the resilience of local governments and First Nations in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change,” read a press release from the government of B.C.

“Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments, and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff.”

Funding through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will be distributed to 114 local governments, First Nations and volunteer and composite fire departments. Composite fire departments have a mix of paid staff and unpaid volunteers.

“Volunteer and composite fire departments are vital public safety partners in B.C.’s local and First Nations communities,” said Brian Godlonton, B.C.’s fire commissioner. “This funding for new equipment and training will support dedicated fire crews as they continue their important work in keeping communities safe.”

