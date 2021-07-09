Midway RCMP recommend charges after Beaverdell assault

Mounties arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged attack

Midway RCMP are recommending criminal charges in connection with an alleged assault on a Beaverdell trucker.

Cpl. Phil Peters said the victim, a 69-year-old man, was allegedly pulled out of his rig and then beaten. The man had been salvaging scrap metal on a Beaverdell Station Road property, in the late afternoon of June 22.

Mounties arrested three men later that evening, and all were released on an undertaking to appear in court. The men, also from Beaverdell, are between their mid-40s and early 50s. Midway RCMP have recommended charges against all three for assault causing bodily harm, Peters said.

Mounties are further recommending one of the suspects be charged with uttering threats, he added.

Peters said Mounties will be stepping up their presence in Beaverdell following the alleged attack.

“That’s not something that we’re going to put up with,” he told The Times Friday, July 9.

