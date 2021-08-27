Midway RCMP looking for suspect in connection with vandalism spree

A vandal’s mark: Horns and a serpent’s tail were spray-painted around a crucifix at Midway’s King of Kings Church sometime after Thursday night, Aug. 26. Photo: Submitted

Midway RCMP say they’ve identified a suspect who allegedly vandalized a village church and at least two other buildings. Mounties are meanwhile looking into a female accomplice, according to Sgt. Phil Peters.

READ MORE: Midway RCMP recommend charges after Beaverdell assault

READ MORE: Midway RCMP find suspected drugs in traffic stop by Conservation Service Officers

Peters said the vandalism got underway late Thursday night, Aug. 26, when the suspect, an out-of-area man in his early 20s, spray-painted vulgar graffiti on the King of Kings Church on 9th Street, Boundary Central Secondary School on 5th Street and an aircraft hangar at the Midway Airport on the east side of the Kettle River, near the Village Office on 8th Avenue.

Pictures of the graffiti show a set of horns and a serpent’s tail drawn at the top and bottom of a crucifix on the wall of the church.

Mark Danyluk, Pastor at Kings of Kings, expressed mixed feelings in a Friday interview with The Times.

“On one level, I feel violated,” he said. He then voiced compassion and concern for marginalized Canadians, qualifying that Thursday’s vandalism, “gives us a foretaste of what others should never experience at all, but which they endure all too often.”

The suspect is also believed to have scrawled, “Sh*t sorry I thought this was a canvas (sic.)” around a crudely rendered flower pot spray-painted on the airport hangar. The tag “BBPWK” was also scrawled in big pink letters on a wall at the high school, which Peters also attributed to the suspect.

Perhaps the most involved graffito attempts to lend humour to a property crime at Midway Airport. Photo: Submitted (image blurred)

“He’ll be arrested and given a no-go order, keeping him out of Midway,” Peters said, noting that this was at the discretion of his detachment. Midway RCMP will follow that up by recommending criminal mischief charges, he continued.

Pink letters scrawled on a wall at Boundary Central Secondary School appear to read, “BBPWK.” Photo: Submitted

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceRCMP