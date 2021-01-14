Midway RCMP looking driver who left crash outside Greenwood café

Cpl. Phil Peters said Mounties were called to the scene early Thursday morning, Jan. 14

The aftermath of Thursday morning’s car crash at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Midway RCMP

Midway RCMP are looking for a man they believe drove a car into a pole outside a popular Greenwood café early Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Cpl. Phil Peters.

Police were called to the city’s Deadwood Junction at 494 South Silver Ave at around 2:45 a.m., where Mounties found the wreckage of a grey SUV abandoned in the eastbound lane of Highway 3, across from the café.

This 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer hit a telephone pole and a wooden railing outside Deadwood Junction early Thursday, Jan. 14, according to police. Photo courtesy of Midway RCMP

The SUV, described as a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, hit a wooden railing and a telephone pole near the entrance to the café after police believe the vehicle lost control rounding a curve in the highway. A witness at the scene told Mounties they saw three people around the vehicle, two young men and a young woman said to be complaining of a possible concussion. The three refused an ambulance, police were told.

Peters said the driver is believed to be a 25-year-old man from the Vernon area. No other vehicles were involved, he said.

A search of downtown Greenwood by a responding ambulance crew did not find any of the suspected occupants, he said.

