Midway RCMP looking driver who left crash outside Greenwood café

Cpl. Phil Peters said Mounties were called to the scene early Thursday morning, Jan. 14

Midway RCMP are looking for a man they believe drove a car into a pole outside a popular Greenwood café early Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Cpl. Phil Peters.

Police were called to the city’s Deadwood Junction at 494 South Silver Ave at around 2:45 a.m., where Mounties found the wreckage of a grey SUV abandoned in the eastbound lane of Highway 3, across from the café.

This 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer hit a telephone pole and a wooden railing outside Deadwood Junction early Thursday, Jan. 14, according to police. Photo courtesy of Midway RCMP

This 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer hit a telephone pole and a wooden railing outside Deadwood Junction early Thursday, Jan. 14, according to police. Photo courtesy of Midway RCMP

The SUV, described as a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, hit a wooden railing and a telephone pole near the entrance to the café after police believe the vehicle lost control rounding a curve in the highway. A witness at the scene told Mounties they saw three people around the vehicle, two young men and a young woman said to be complaining of a possible concussion. The three refused an ambulance, police were told.

Peters said the driver is believed to be a 25-year-old man from the Vernon area. No other vehicles were involved, he said.

A search of downtown Greenwood by a responding ambulance crew did not find any of the suspected occupants, he said.

 

